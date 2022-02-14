Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ChampionX Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ChampionX in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ChampionX’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $22.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,595,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,670,000 after purchasing an additional 120,767 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in ChampionX by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 43,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth $15,093,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,845,000 after acquiring an additional 31,950 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

