Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $120.18 on Thursday. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

