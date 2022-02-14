Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Sold by CHI Advisors LLC

CHI Advisors LLC decreased its position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,232,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,861 shares during the period. Repare Therapeutics makes up 17.1% of CHI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CHI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Repare Therapeutics worth $58,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,566,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $947,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 104,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,030,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RPTX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,748. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $609.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 997,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Civik purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $210,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

RPTX has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

