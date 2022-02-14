Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 405,000 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 405,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $10,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 86.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 67.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the third quarter valued at $232,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 40.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EURN opened at $10.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Euronav NV has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16.

EURN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ING Group upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

