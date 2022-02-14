Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,368 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $10,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,283,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,744.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,947,000 after acquiring an additional 803,376 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 213.0% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 1,153,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,932,000 after purchasing an additional 784,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,985,000 after purchasing an additional 630,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $30.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

