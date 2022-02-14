Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 127,400 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 127,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $86.38 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $93.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.96 and a 200-day moving average of $85.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.08%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,338 shares of company stock valued at $16,816,674 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.88.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

