Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives $14.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RWT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RWT traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.91. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

