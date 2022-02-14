RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Achieves Market Cap of $176.24 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.34 or 0.00275347 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00075989 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00095329 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004699 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000512 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.