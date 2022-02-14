Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 6.2%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) shares were down 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 26,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,010,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

RXRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.67.

In related news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $47,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dean Y. Li sold 5,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $112,745.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 164,344 shares of company stock worth $2,600,128 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

