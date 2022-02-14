Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 6.2%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) shares were down 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 26,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,010,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.
RXRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.67.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.