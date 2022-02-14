Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. downgraded Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

RLLMF stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. Real Matters has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

