Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.38 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will announce $60.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.00 million and the lowest is $52.55 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $23.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $189.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $177.80 million to $203.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $270.48 million, with estimates ranging from $203.89 million to $346.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ready Capital.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

In other Ready Capital news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,639,000 after acquiring an additional 56,892 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,178 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,079,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 218,592 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.18. 19,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,959. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. Ready Capital has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $16.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

