Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.38 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will announce $60.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.00 million and the lowest is $52.55 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $23.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $189.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $177.80 million to $203.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $270.48 million, with estimates ranging from $203.89 million to $346.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ready Capital.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,639,000 after acquiring an additional 56,892 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,178 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,079,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 218,592 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE RC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.18. 19,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,959. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. Ready Capital has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $16.78.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.
About Ready Capital
Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ready Capital (RC)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.