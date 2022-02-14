Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after acquiring an additional 808,192 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,394,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Shares of RTX traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.96. 72,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,225,272. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $71.82 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day moving average of $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $140.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.