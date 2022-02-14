Raymond James Weighs in on Capital Power Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada forecasts that the company will earn $2.41 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $48.50 target price on the stock.

CPX has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$45.23.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$39.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 39.03. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$33.31 and a 52-week high of C$45.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

