Raymond James Cuts TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target to $110.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TTGT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.44.

Shares of TTGT opened at $76.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.84 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TechTarget in the second quarter worth $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in TechTarget in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 820.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

