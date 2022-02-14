Raymond James Cuts Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $220.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MHK. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $144.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $143.25 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 14.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

