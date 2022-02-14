Raymond James Cuts Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Price Target to C$3.00

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James to C$3.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a strong rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables to C$2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Greenlane Renewables alerts:

TSE:GRN opened at C$1.18 on Thursday. Greenlane Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$0.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$177.16 million and a P/E ratio of -51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.39.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.