Raymond James Cuts Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target to $155.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $220.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Avalara from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avalara from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.14.

Shares of AVLR opened at $101.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $94.22 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -86.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.24 and its 200 day moving average is $152.61.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $588,924.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,541 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,275. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 39.4% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 105.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 214.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,723,000 after acquiring an additional 127,696 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter valued at about $29,853,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 6.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

