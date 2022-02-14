Raymond James Analysts Give NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) a C$10.00 Price Target

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) has been assigned a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s previous close.

GRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark raised their target price on NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares raised their price target on NanoXplore from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CVE:GRA traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$5.10. The company had a trading volume of 212,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,935. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$804.86 million and a PE ratio of -79.69. NanoXplore has a twelve month low of C$1.43 and a twelve month high of C$5.11.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

