Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $129.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RPD. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $157.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.80.

Shares of RPD opened at $97.21 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.94.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $648,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,883 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

