Rai Reflex Index Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $76.45 million and $804,275.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for about $3.03 or 0.00007117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rai Reflex Index alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00044144 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.94 or 0.06897204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,656.00 or 1.00106430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00048331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00048364 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 25,209,472 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rai Reflex Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rai Reflex Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.