RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Stake Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 63.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in RADA Electronic Industries were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,830,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 634,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 603.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,980 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,015,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 278,582 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 602,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 24,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 350,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 169,788 shares in the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RADA opened at $10.87 on Monday. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $537.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

