Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

NASDAQ QRHC opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Quest Resource has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 16,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt acquired 30,000 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 220,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,016 in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,946,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 117,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 733.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 313,055 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 273,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 55,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 4th quarter worth $1,611,000. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

