Quantum Resistant Ledger Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43,798.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $16.66 million and approximately $43,798.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000519 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,239.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,883.74 or 0.06827176 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.05 or 0.00298409 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.26 or 0.00791344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00077339 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00009682 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.36 or 0.00412791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.04 or 0.00220280 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,947,663 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

