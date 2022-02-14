Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.79 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $18.79 million and $42,333.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,761.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.13 or 0.06887398 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.17 or 0.00292707 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.44 or 0.00777440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00013628 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00073730 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.07 or 0.00414094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.56 or 0.00221136 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,954,658 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars.

