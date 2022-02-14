Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 8,639 Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,639 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 793.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,266,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,028 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 27.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,065,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after acquiring an additional 444,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 201.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 306,594 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 14.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,757,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,189,000 after acquiring an additional 219,009 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 280.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 205,747 shares during the period. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

RTLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

RTLR opened at $12.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 3.88. Rattler Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.78.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.