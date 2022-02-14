Putnam Investments LLC Sells 441,069 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 86.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 441,069 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Baxter International by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International stock opened at $85.91 on Monday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on BAX. KeyCorp upped their price target on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Baxter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.91.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

