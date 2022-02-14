Putnam Investments LLC Sells 177 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $6,771,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $14,830,415. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

IBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $105.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.60 and its 200 day moving average is $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.88. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.43 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

