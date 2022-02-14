Putnam Investments LLC Sells 16,177 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 280,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,177 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $8,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,625 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2,151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,820,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517,880 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,600 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,117 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,108,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.18.

AXTA stock opened at $28.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 26.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.