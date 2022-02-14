Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,633 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 15.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 11.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Gentex stock opened at $30.32 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

