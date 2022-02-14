Putnam Investments LLC Has $7.39 Million Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,168 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,874,000 after buying an additional 1,000,307 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,386,000 after buying an additional 510,416 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 442,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,325,000 after buying an additional 321,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 598,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,741,000 after buying an additional 306,701 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,506,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

In other news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $535,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,935. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONTO. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $87.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.17. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.17 and a 1-year high of $106.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.68.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.