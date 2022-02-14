Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,832 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,508,000 after buying an additional 25,266 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth $739,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

UNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $29.24 on Monday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.