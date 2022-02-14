Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Boosted by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 37.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSA opened at $358.17 on Monday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $226.54 and a 1-year high of $377.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.74.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSA. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.77.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

