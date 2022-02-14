Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus stock opened at $85.41 on Monday. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus has a 1 year low of $72.90 and a 1 year high of $123.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.29.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Public Joint Stock Company Polyus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

About Public Joint Stock Company Polyus

Polyus PJSC engages in the gold mining and geological exploration activities. It operates through the following business segments: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk Alluvial Gold, Irkutsk Ore, Yakutsk (Kurkhan), Magadan, Exploration, Construction, and Other. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

