Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) EVP Sells $305,383.10 in Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total value of $305,383.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PRU traded down $4.06 on Monday, hitting $115.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,811,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,139. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

