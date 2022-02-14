PROS (NYSE:PRO) Shares Down 6.2%

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)’s share price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.13 and last traded at $30.68. Approximately 9,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 339,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

PRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other PROS news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $305,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,423. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PROS by 326.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

