Props Token (PROPS) Price Hits $0.0053 on Major Exchanges

Props Token (CURRENCY:PROPS) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Props Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Props Token has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Props Token has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $772,863.00 worth of Props Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Props Token Coin Profile

PROPS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. Props Token’s total supply is 703,259,045 coins and its circulating supply is 359,236,101 coins. The Reddit community for Props Token is https://reddit.com/r/PROPSProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Props Token is www.propsproject.com . Props Token’s official Twitter account is @PROPSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PROPS is a decentralized digital media network that rewards its users, content creators and developers, based on their contribution to the growth of the network. The PROPS token is a ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain and is to be used in their platform as a payment method. “

