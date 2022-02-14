Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Purchased by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the quarter. Progyny comprises approximately 1.6% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the third quarter worth $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 67.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 235.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $2,558,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $527,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,660 shares of company stock valued at $8,924,430. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,838. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.36.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

