PROG (NYSE:PRG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.57

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.57 and last traded at $36.58, with a volume of 57426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

PRG has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stephens cut PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

Get PROG alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRG. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PROG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PROG by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PROG by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PROG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Company Profile (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.