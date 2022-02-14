Profund Advisors LLC Sells 736 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth $596,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 10.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 85.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of AWR opened at $86.18 on Monday. American States Water has a 52-week low of $70.07 and a 52-week high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.48%.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Profile

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.