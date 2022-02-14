Profund Advisors LLC Sells 6,699 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,699 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 1.0% in the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 240,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 3.9% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,183,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88, a PEG ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 2.09.

Several research analysts have commented on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

