Profund Advisors LLC Sells 625 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 36.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE during the third quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 25.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 15.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 26.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALE stock opened at $62.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.40. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 85.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

