Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABM. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 54.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ABM shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of ABM opened at $41.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.10.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

