Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,789 Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 297.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

AMEH stock opened at $58.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $133.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

