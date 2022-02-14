Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Update

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the January 15th total of 45,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PFIE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Profire Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIE. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Profire Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Profire Energy by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 945,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 209,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Profire Energy by 80,389.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 164,799 shares in the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFIE stock remained flat at $$1.11 during midday trading on Monday. 35,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,917. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $53.40 million, a P/E ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

