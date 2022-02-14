Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the January 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PROBF opened at $1.50 on Monday. Probe Metals has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53.

Probe Metals Company Profile

Probe Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, and development of mineral properties, and developing these properties further or disposing of them when evaluation is complete. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

