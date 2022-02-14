Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Parth Mehrotra Sells 5,288 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $132,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $502,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Parth Mehrotra sold 157,929 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $4,374,633.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.73. 10,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,134. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $50.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRVA. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 35.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

