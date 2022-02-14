Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$98.00 at ATB Capital

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$91.00 to C$98.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PD. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$70.27.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$67.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$900.15 million and a P/E ratio of -5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$24.71 and a 12-month high of C$69.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$49.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.02.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

