PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 29.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,822,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 102.5% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 144,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

Shares of PPG opened at $149.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.10 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.65.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

