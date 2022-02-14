Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Short Interest Down 42.6% in January

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,400 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the January 15th total of 418,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pop Culture Group stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Pop Culture Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPOP opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pop Culture Group has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $78.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84.

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

