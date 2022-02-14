Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 103,917 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNTM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pontem in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its holdings in Pontem by 20.8% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 849,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 146,366 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Pontem during the fourth quarter valued at $1,164,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Pontem during the fourth quarter valued at $1,140,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pontem by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 873,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

